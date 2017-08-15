John Cleary Named President of Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) has promoted John Cleary to president, effective immediately. He will be responsible for supervising the company's day-to-day operations. He takes over the position from owner Yohay Hahamy, who will continue as CEO.

John Cleary

"John has been part of the Joseph Electronics family for 35 years and has worked closely with me on all significant issues affecting the company," Hahamy said. "He is a seasoned manager and a man of integrity, and he has earned the trust and respect of everyone around him. He has my complete confidence in assuming this leadership role."

Cleary started at JE in 1982 on a part-time basis while attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After many years in the inside sales department with direct responsibility for several of JE's clients, he was given the task of simultaneously running the operations and strategic-planning side of the business. In 2001, he became an officer of the company as vice president of operations and most recently served as senior vice president.

Cleary reports to Hahamy, and the two will continue to confer on major strategic issues.