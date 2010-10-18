Crestron DigitalMedia is 3D Ready

- Crestron has announced that the DigitalMedia (DM) product line delivers 3D. Other manufacturers require additional video processing and hardware to support 3D; not so with DM. With DM, it’s seamless. A free, simple update is available for download from the Crestron website. For the ultimate in flexibility, DM also supports 3D to 2D scaling. If a family member is watching a 3D movie in the home theater, it can be watched in the master bedroom or kitchen at the same time, in 2D; you don’t have to have a 3D TV in every room.
- Crestron DM is the only complete, integrated solution for the digital age, and it enables customers to enjoy the impactful 3D experience in the comfort of their own homes. With DM, uncompressed digital signals, HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, Ethernet and USB keyboard/mouse control are seamlessly managed and distributed up to 330 feet over a single DM 8G shielded twisted pair wire or up to 1000 feet via a multimode fiber strand.
- “Similar to the adoption of HDTV, interest in and demand for 3D capabilities are steadily increasing,” explained Vincent Bruno, Crestron Director of Marketing. “New 3D movies hit the cinemas every week; 3D is being supported by more and more televisions – even some projectors – as well as Blu-ray and PlayStation 3. Especially since analog doesn’t support 3D, designers and integrators need to be sure they have the right solution. That solution is DM.”
- Crestron recently introduced DigitialMedia 8G, the first 8 gigabit AV and control network that distributes full HD over a single wire. DM 8G makes it easy to enjoy all the rich media benefits of digital content, including razor-sharp HD video, 3D content, video games including Xbox 360, streaming Internet content, Blu-ray Disc, Apple Mac and MacBook, as well as the latest high-performance surround sound audio formats.