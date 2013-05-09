Draper Videoconferencing Backgrounds

- With shrinking travel budgets, increasing awareness of the environmental impact of travel and the fast pace of today's business world, videoconferencing has become a much more important part of doing business.
- During InfoComm 2013, Draper will be showing off three unique types of backgrounds to bring your video conferencing to life, help you communicate more effectively, and set your content apart.
- Draper's neutral backgrounds come in six muted earth tones, and eliminate distractions, help prevent unwanted interference, control room lighting, and ensure a consistent corporate image.
- Custom printed backgrounds convey a brand message, give your telepresence an air of professionalism, or even communicate more clearly between different branch offices. Printed backgrounds can contain custom artwork, photographs, corporate logos, and more.
- Videoconferencing often benefits from the ability to change background images or show live action video footage. Draper's Chroma Key Backgrounds, typically referred to as "blue screen" or "green screen" technology, make it easy. With Draper's Chroma Key Backgrounds your videoconferencing will never be static or lifeless again.
- Draper's Video Conferencing Backgrounds are motorized, manual, or fixed, and can be ceiling-recessed, wall-mounted, or portable.