Chief Establishes Direct Team in Canada

- Chief is establishing a direct sales team in Canada to support current customers and future growth opportunities available in the Canadian market. Previously, Chief partnered with EIKI Canada to sell and distribute products via ChiefMounts Canada.
- "We really appreciate the successful partnership we've had with EIKI Canada, but also look forward to the future customer support and service capabilities of a direct presence given our expanded scale and product breadth within the Canadian market," said Steve Durkee, president, commercial products.
- Canadian customers of Chief products will have continuity in their sales and service team. Four key people will transition from ChiefMounts Canada to the direct team, including David Galos, Canada sales manager; Allison Cooney, western regional sales manager; Mike Snizynsky, eastern regional sales manager; and Carrie Cascagnette, customer service and inside sales representative.
- "We are extremely excited to have such a talented and experienced team supporting Chief customers," said Jan Mergen, director of international sales. "We have worked closely and successfully with them for a number of years and believe there will be even greater opportunities in the future with increased focus and integration within our Commercial business segment at Milestone."
- Chief will maintain three distribution locations in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary to ensure product availability across Canada. Customers will begin ordering and taking delivery directly from Chief starting July 1, 2012.