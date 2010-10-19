- Video Mount Products (videomount.com), provider of mounting solutions for the residential, CI, commercial, security, and pro audio/video markets, has launched two new flat panel articulating wall mounts. Now shipping, the FP-
- MWAB (MSRP: $169.95) holds most medium-sized flat panels from 24- to 37-
- inches, while the “Extra Medium” FP-XMWAB (MSRP: $239.95) holds most 32-
- to 52-inch flat panels.
- “We designed the FP-MWAB and FP-XMWAB based on the success of our
- existing articulating wall mount line,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video
- Mount Products. “As new and exciting flat panels are being sold throughout
- multiple markets, the ‘medium-sized’ category has become a broad term
- that includes a wide range of screen diameters. As a result, we crafted these
- two new articulating wall mounts to handle all flat screens within the medium
- category. Each mount incorporates specific capabilities that cater to the precise
- specifications of each particular flat panel, as well as each customer’s unique
- demands.”
- Besides being incredibly installer friendly and a time saver by being both fully
- assembled and ready-to-use out-of-the-box, the FP-MWAB and FP-XMWAB also
- both come available in black powdered coat finishes, and both have 45 degree
- rotation and up to 15 degree tilt capabilities. And for the security conscious, both
- units’ mounting rails accept padlocks for added peace-of-mind.
- Additionally, the FP-MWAB, with a load capacity of up to 80 lbs., has a maximum
- flat panel hole pattern of 450mm x 400mm, and a shallow depth of 5.5 inches
- (arms fully collapsed) while being able to extend up to 16.5 inches (arms fully
- For the larger, or “Extra Medium”, mid-sized flat panel up to 130 lbs., the FP-
- XMWAB has a maximum flat panel hole pattern of 800mm x 500mm, and a
- shallow depth of 5.3 inches (arms fully collapsed) while being able to extend up
- to 16.3 inches (arms fully extended). It also includes level correction capabilities.
- For more information on the FP-MWAB and FP-XMWAB, visit
- www.videomount.com or call (410) 643-6390 or toll free 877-281-2169. For help choosing the right mount for your application, try the Video Mount
- Finder at www.chooseamount.com
