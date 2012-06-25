Da-Lite Expands High Power Size Availability

- High Power, one of Da-Lite's most popular front projection screen surfaces, is now available in sizes up to 15-feet in height on many Da-Lite screen models. This addition means that High Power is now available on Da-Lite's large venue electric screens, including the Large Advantage, Large Advantage Deluxe, Professional, Motorized Scenic Roller, Large Cosmopolitan, and the Ascender.
- High Power provides high gain with little loss of resolution. The moderate viewing angle and its ability to reflect light back along the projection axis make this surface the best choice for situations where there is a moderate amount of ambient light and the projector is placed on a table-top or in the same horizontal viewing plane as the audience.