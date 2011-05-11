SoundTube Redesigns CM-EZ Line

SoundTube Entertainment will demonstrate a newly re-designed CM-EZ in-ceiling speaker line at InfoComm 2011, offering mechanical and acoustic improvements over the prior models.
- The re-designed CM-EZ in-ceiling speaker line.
- “While our CM-EZ speakers worked well for many applications, we identified several areas that would benefit from an upgrade,” said Jon Hart, SoundTube engineering supervisor. “The new models have improved sensitivity, off-axis performance and sound quality. In addition, we have made some modifications that permit easier installation.”
- The models in the line – the CM42-EZs-II, CM62-EZ-II, CM62-EZs-II, CM82-EZ-II and CM82-EZs-II – now include a ceramic terminal block input connector and a cover plate for easy service, and incorporate a thermal fuse to meet fire code requirements in the European Union. Additional safety tie-off points have also been added to accommodate alternate installation needs. The CM-EZ-II speaker line meets UL 1480 UEAY and UL 2043 requirements and is pending UL approval.
- “The CM-EZ product line has been very popular for all sorts of venues ranging from education to healthcare facilities to airports and more,” said Duke Ducoff, MSE Audio VP of sales. “With these updates, our customers will find these products even more useful for in-ceiling installations.”