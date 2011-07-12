Black Box KVM Switch Selector

- Black Box introduces the KVM Switch Selector, which makes it even easier to get the ServSwitch KVM switch you need for your application. The KVM selector leads a user through choices such as number of computers, type of connectors, switching options, and number of users. This selector joins our family of interactive Web-based tools, which includes the Custom Cable and Adapter Configurator, the Cabinet Configurator, and the Wallmount Cabinet Selector.
- The KVM Switch Selector is another way Black Box provides KVM switching solutions for organizations. Black Box features solutions for desktop to enterprise switching, KVM extenders such as the ServSwitch DKM and the Agility, and specialty switching like ServSwitch Secure KVM Switches with USB and the ServSwitch Freedom.
- To learn more, call 724-746-5500 or go to:
