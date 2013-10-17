A.D.A.M. Exhibiting at eClinicalWorks 2013 National Users Conference

- Ebix, Inc., an international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance industry, announced that the Company's A.D.A.M. Health Content Exchange will be exhibiting at the 2013 National Users Conference in San Antonio, which will bring eClinicalWorks customers together for networking and training.
- During the event, A.D.A.M. will showcase how its clinical content works within eClinicalWorks comprehensive electronic health records (EHR) solution to aid medical providers.
- eClinicalWorks is one of the largest ambulatory healthcare IT solution providers in the United States, with more than 236,000 providers and 472,000 healthcare professionals across all 50 states using its solutions. As a part of its solution set, the Company provides comprehensive electronic health records (EHR) solutions to more than 80,000 physician users.
- The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), also known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA), is a United States federal statute signed into law on March 23, 2010. A new electronic health records (EHR) mandate was added to PPACA to ensure the protection of privacy while streamlining the medical record system. This electronic records mandate is set to take effect in 2014. Currently the ACA requires that clinicians provide patients with "Patient-Specific education" with the inclusion of this capability being a must for an EHR vendor to be certified.
- Girish Kumar Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks, said, "A.D.A.M.'s on-Demand patient education content will aid our network of clinicians to educate their patients on complex medical subjects in an interactive easy to understand manner. This partnership makes it easier for our network of physician users to connect with their patients and further improve healthcare in the country. eClinicalWorks is pleased to be A.D.A.M.'s partner in this initiative."
- Soula Chronopoulos, vice president of A.D.A.M., said, "We have created an affordable patient education solution for integration into the eClinicalWorks' electronic medical record, available on an on-Demand subscription basis for each clinician. We intend to work closely with eCW in this endeavor to provide each of these clinicians access to our rich interactive content. A.D.A.M. has expanded its relationship with eClinicalWorks to offer its next generation of Clinical content to the more than 80,000 current eClinicalWorks physician EHR users. This partnership is targeted at aiding eClinicalWorks physician users to meet meaningful use as defined in the Affordable care act, while providing them with the ability to offer comprehensive health education to their patients."
- As the Healthcare Industry continues to implement the Affordable Care Act, EHRs have become the cornerstone in managing a patient's health, not just documenting it. To that end, A.D.A.M. has created robust patient interactive content that helps the clinician manage and coordinate the patient's care and helps the patient understand how to better comply with their own care. A.D.A.M.'s comprehensive content coupled with its contemporary technology and easy-to-use interface has proven to be a leader in assisting clinicians in educating patients on complex Medical subjects, while providing them with a better understanding of how and what they should do to increase positive outcomes.
- With its team of in-house educators, medical writers, editors, programmers, and medical illustrators, A.D.A.M. develops exciting interactive solutions for educators, health professionals, pharmaceutical representatives, medical students, search engines, media, hospitals, insurance companies, patients & consumers etc. on an on-Demand basis.