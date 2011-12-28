SCN's Top 50 Systems Integrators for 2011

Systems Contractor News has unveiled its annual list of the Top 50 Systems Integrators for 2011. The Top 50, which ranks firms from the U.S. and Canada, is determined by projected commercial systems integration revenue for 2011. AVI-SPL, based in Tampa, FL, topped this year's list with a projected $550M in total revenue, including $360M in projected revenue from commercial AV systems installations.
1. AVI-SPL
2. MicroTech
3. Whitlock
4. AVI Systems, Inc.
5. Diversified Systems
6. Electrosonic Inc.
7. Technical Innovation
8. HB Communications, Inc.
9. Xerox Audio Visual Solutions
10. Video Corporation of America
11. Ford Audio-Video
12. CCS Presentation Systems
13. IVCi
14. Audio Video Systems
15. Communications Engineering, Inc.
16. UnifiedAV Systems, Inc
17. Summit Integration Systems
18. Verrex Corporation
19. Avidex
20. CompView
21. BlueWater Technologies
22. Anderson Audio Visual
23. Data Projections, Inc.
24. Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI)
25. The Systems Group, LLC
26. Washington Professional Systems
27. SoundCom Systems
28. Adtech Systems
29. Alpha Video & Audio, Inc.
30. Digital Networks Group, Inc.
31. Avitecture, Inc.
32. Spinitar
33. Street and Company
34. Lee Hartman And Sons Inc
35. Sensory Technologies
36. Advanced AV
37. All Pro Sound
38. Vistacom Inc
39. Comprehensive Technical Group, Inc.
40. SVT - Sport View Technologies
41. Snader and Associates
42. United Visual, Inc
43. CEC (Communications Engineering Company)
44. SIGNET Electronic Systems, Inc.
45. Tele-Measurements Inc.
46. Total Video Products, Inc
47. Tierney Brothers, Inc.
48. NOR-COM, Inc.
49. Strategic Connections Inc
50. AVDB Group LC (Audio Video Design Build)