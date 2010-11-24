Shure Kicks Off Give It Voice Tour

Niles, IL--Shure officially kicked off the SM58 Give It Voice Tour and is calling all undiscovered bands to show the world their talent. From alternative to country, if you’re a band looking for your big break, you have until December 10, 2010 to register for the competition and submit your best track. Your fate will then be in the hands of the fans. From now until December 17, 2010, fans will vote for their favorite tunes and have the ultimate say in which bands perform in the semi-finals and eventually move on to rock the legendary Shure SM58 Vocal Microphone at the RedGorilla Music Fest in Austin, Texas.

Fans will not only get to listen to new music and win Shure gear along the way, they will also decide who has a chance at stardom. Three Regional Finalists chosen by fans will perform at renowned venues, including Emo’s in Austin, The Paradise in Boston, Metro in Chicago, The Roxy in Los Angeles, Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, and The Mod Club in Toronto. One band from each performance will be crowned a Regional Winner and continue on to the next stage of the competition for an opportunity to rock out on the SM58 at Austin’s RedGorilla Music Fest and win $10,000 worth of Shure gear.

“Only the best of the best bands have the opportunity to play at regional venues like Emo’s and The Roxy and we’re making that dream a reality for 18 lucky performers,” said Terri Hartman, director of marketing communications for The Americas at Shure. “Fans are in the driver’s seat throughout the competition and are the key to the musicians’ success. If you think you have what it takes to rock the same stage where many music legends got their start, submit your best track and hustle for votes.”

The regional finalists chosen to play at the six regional venues will have the opportunity to perform with the Shure SM58 Vocal Microphone. The SM58 has been the industry standard since 1966 and its tailored vocal response makes it ideal for live performances. The SM58 captures the spirit of a true entertainer, and it’s built for anyone who is serious about their music.



To participate in Shure’s Give It Voice Tour contest, or to learn more, please visit giveitvoice.shure.com.