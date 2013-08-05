Selfridges Turns to BrightSign to Launch its New Denim Studio

- Selfridges department stores used BrightSign’s solid-state players to help launch Denim Studio, the world’s largest denim store at its flagship location on London’s Oxford Street. The new Denim Studio at Selfridges London is the ultimate destination for denim lovers, encompassing approximately 26,000 square feet staffed by 50 denim experts selling a total of 60 brands. Customers can choose from thousands of styles and hundreds of exclusives priced from £11 to £11,000, including specialties such as Paige’s diamond-encrusted skinnies and J Brands’ Little Black Jeans.
- "Selfridges’ Oxford Street storefront is one of the best known in London," said Mike Fabian, manager of Freehand’s Digital Signage division. “BrightAuthor and BrightSign Network make it easy to generate new content for the players, schedule playback and update as required. BrightSign’s players provide a flexible and reliable solution that is low-cost and easy to work with.”
- Selfridges hosted an event – Denim Exclusives – to mark the launch of Denim Studio.
- BrightSign’s solid-state players used in the Denim Exclusives event powered screens in four of the most notable windows in Oxford Street’s best-known department store. Its most prominent window – on the corner of Oxford Street and Orchard Street – was converted into a photographic studio featuring eight screens driven by BrightSign players. Two additional windows incorporated a mixture of portrait and landscape screens delivering a live Instagram feed showing customers wearing their own favorite denims. A final window displayed a looped time-lapse video. Displays in each of the windows also featured a ticker tape based on an RSS feed of Selfridges’ own content.
- The windows promoting Selfridges’ Denim Studio will be on display throughout the months of July and August 2013, two of the prime shopping months of the year.