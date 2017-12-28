Institution: The Citadel



Post date: 11/13/2017

Location: Charleston, SC

Job Summary:

The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina is seeking an applicant for a Instructional Designer in the Center for Teaching Innovation. This position is to provide instructional and program design expertise for the development and support of hybrid, traditional, and online courses and specialized educational programs. Responsible for managing instructional development process, setting standards for assisting faculty in the design of online and face-to-face curriculum and instruction, development of learning resources, and design of courses and course segments to electronic delivery methods.

Will consult with Deans and Department Heads to aid in evaluation of the instructional design component of face-to-face and online courses. Attend meetings and collaborate with faculty to provide recommendations to maintain the instructional integrity of course development, assessment, and instructional effectiveness of existing and future programs and courses delivered in all formats (online, F2F, and blended). Consult and collaborate with faculty/staff to develop course materials for blended, face-to-face, and online that applies effective pedagogy and sound instructional design principles. Provide guidance in the design and development of interactive instructional programs. Provide on-going support for appropriate use of instructional tools throughout the course design, development, and implementation stages; respond to users’ questions and to issues in relation to design and delivery of courses in the learning management system. Plan, develop, and conduct faculty workshops, trainings, and activities in areas of instructional design and in the effective use of the supported Learning Management System (LMS), instructional tools, and other supported technologies. Work collaboratively with LMS administration, faculty, and staff to test and deploy new tools and features.

