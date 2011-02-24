Prysm Shipping LPD Displays

- Prysm announced at the Digital Signage Expo that its brilliant, high-definition stackable display tiles, powered by its Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology, are now available for shipping to customers. Prysm’s solution delivers life-like, life-size, HD images at a fraction of the energy cost of traditional displays.
- “We are excited to announce the deployment of our truly transformative display platform. Backed by world class manufacturing, Prysm delivers brilliant, high quality and reliable products,” says Amit Jain, CEO of Prysm. “We have amassed an incredible alliance with partners worldwide and we look forward to seeing Prysm displays across North America and around the world."
- Digital Signage Expo (DSE) also showcases Prysm’s Digital Mannequin, a seven-foot display that creates a more engaging and immersive brand experience for the retail environment.
- Recently delivered to American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), these life-size displays enable AEO to bring high-impact brand imagery throughout the store. Multiple Digital Mannequin displays standing seven-feet tall have been arranged throughout the three-story, 24,000 square-foot flagship store in the heart of Manhattan’s SoHo district. There are three columns in the main entrance working as both window displays and in-store branding. Four columns are presented at the escalator gateways, guiding customers to each level of the store.
- At the core of the Prysm LPD display platform is a nearly seamless 25” diagonal tile. Solid-state lasers deliver brilliant image quality for even the fastest action video content, viewable from 178-degrees, while using up to 75 percent less power than traditional backlit or projection technology-based products. Since Prysm’s display solution uses less power, generates less heat and has no consumables to monitor or replace, infrastructure costs related to space planning and air conditioning are lower. In addition to lowering total cost of ownership and operation for customers, Prysm’s display platform exceeds industry standards for energy use and environmental impact.
- Prysm’s LPD platform and Digital Mannequin are on display at DSE in Las Vegas Tuesday through Friday in Booth #1418. For more information about Prysm and its solutions, please visit www.prysm.com/solutions
