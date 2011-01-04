Intel’s Avalos DSE Keynote

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the International Tradeshow and Conference dedicated to digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), has scheduled Intel’s Jose Avalos, Retail & Digital Signage Worldwide Director, Embedded & Computing Division, to keynote at DSE 2011 on Thursday, February 24, 2011, in Las Vegas.
- In his address titled, “Key Trends Affecting the Future of Digital Signage,” Avalos will talk about trends and challenges facing those operating in this space, including:
- How to deal with rising customer expectations of the experience,
- The increased need for Anonymous Video Analytics for Proof of Play and Proof of
- Impression for Advertising Return on Investment (ROI),
- The challenge of increasing cost of ownership (TCO),
- Technology solutions that address market share,
- Judging Return on Operations (ROO).
- Avalos leads Intel’s worldwide Retail and Digital Signage businesses, and his organization is responsible for delivering Intel’s Intelligent Retail and Intelligent Digital Signage Platforms, as well as initiatives to fuel the growth of the Industry. He has a multi-faceted career with numerous general management and director level positions at Intel in business, marketing and engineering.
- Chris Gibbs, President of ExpoNation LLC, which produces DSE said, “Attendees will appreciate that Jose Avalos is a highly respected digital signage veteran whose experience, anecdotal insights, and long view of our industry’s future will ensure a rich learning experience.”
- For more information:
- www.digitalsignageexpo.net
