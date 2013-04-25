Lift Distribution Awarded Best Asian Pacifc Distributor for KV2 Audio

- KV2 Audio distributors for the U.S. and Canada, Lift Distribution of Kirkland, WA, were awarded best distributor for the Asian Pacific region during a recent gathering of distributors at the KV2 factory near Prague, Czech Republic.
- Lift Distribution took on the KV2 brand in September 2011 and grew the profile of the brand substantially through 2012 by making systems available for major events and reconnecting with KV2 owners across the U.S. and Canada. Its efforts have resulted in a steady stream of mobile and installed system sales throughout the region.
- Director of sales and marketing for KV2, Dave Croxton commented, "When looking for a new distributor in the U.S. and Canada we really wanted a small, hands on, highly technical company that could promote the benefits of KV2 and specify the range correctly into the right applications. LIFT have exceeded our expectations in every way and we look forward to strong growth with them in the future."
- Croxton added, "This year will see KV2 return to the U.S. trade show floor at InfoComm for the first time in four years, we see this as huge step forward in our partnership with LIFT servicing the North American and Canadian markets."
- "We're extremely pleased to be associated with a brand of KV2's caliber,” said Steve Palermo, LIFT president. “In addition to providing excellent, truly differentiated product that performs to the highest standards, their support has been unbelievably good. KV2 has a unique approach to loudspeaker and electronic design that results in systems with high power, full spectrum sound and superb value for money."