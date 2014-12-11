Industry Vet Bocchiaro Joins the Sextant Group

Joseph Bocchiaro III, Ph.D., CStd, CTS-D, CTS-I, ISF-C joins the national independent technology consulting firm, The Sextant Group, as Principal Consultant. An accomplished audiovisual expert, Bocchiaro holds a Ph.D. in Educational Technology and brings twenty five years of industry experience. A native of New York, he resides with his family in northern Virginia and will be working from The Sextant Group’s Washington, D.C., office.



“We are honored and grateful to welcome Joe Bocchiaro to The Sextant Group,” said Mark S. Valenti CTS, President and CEO of The Sextant Group. “As a long-time friend and colleague, Joe is the perfect addition to our team. From both a technical and business perspective, Joe is a respected industry expert who has been instrumental in creating globally recognized audiovisual standards.”As Vice President of Standards and Industry Innovation for InfoComm International for the past ten years, Joe has been an iconic leader in the development of audiovisual standards. A celebrated professional career as both integrator and consultant provides Joe with unique perspective into all sides of the communications technologies industry. His unmatched background in corporate audiovisual systems paired with an intimate familiarity with the east coast audiovisual market offers will contribute significantly to the increasing growth of The Sextant Group’s business.