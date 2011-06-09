VMP at 2011 InfoComm

- Video Mount Products, provider of mounting solutions for the commercial, residential, CI, security, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce it will give away an autographed baseball bat by Hall of Famer Cal Ripken during InfoComm 2011, held in Orlando, Fla. from June 15-17 at the Orange County Convention Center, booth 4659. Show attendees must stop by the VMP booth during show hours in order to enter for a chance to win. The winner will be announced during Day 3 of the show.
- “Cal Ripken is a favorite of many baseball fans,” said Tony Pelura, VMP director of marketing/business development. “But, since VMP is based in Maryland and Ripken was born in Maryland and played his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles, he’s also a local hero and held in even higher regard for us. I’m just mad I’m not eligible to win!”
