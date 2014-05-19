IAVI Opens New Distribution Center in Midwest

- International Audio Video Inc. (IAVI) announces the grand opening of a new Distribution Center in Indianapolis, IN.
- The new facility will expand IAVI’s capabilities and provides customers with faster, more centralized order fulfillment. In addition to expanding IAVI’s reach, the new distribution center boasts larger inventory levels, thereby increasing IAVI’s product selections.
- “This new facility is a demonstration of efforts to take customer service to the next level,” said Michael Arencibia of IAVI Operations. “It’s also a testament to how we are growing and how much our customers appreciate what we are doing in the A/V world.”
- IAVI has experienced measurable results over the last 4 quarters. This new facility will be important for
- meeting the demands of IAVI’s current and future growth.
