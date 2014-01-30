Listen Technologies Welcomes New Rep Firm Griffith Sales Associates

- Listen Technologies has welcomed Griffith Sales Associates as the company’s representative for Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama.
- Griffith Sales Associates will be working Listen’s full line of Wireless Listening, ListenPoint, and Conferencing products for assistive listening, soundfield, tour group, language interpretation, and conferencing solutions found in venues all over the world.
- Griffith Sales Associates brings over 18 years of experience in representing premium audio and video manufacturers in the southeast U.S. Their main focus is on offering their customers the best products and AV technology in various markets, with an emphasis on fostering strong relationships with pro AV consultants, integrators, and tour rental companies.
- “Griffith Sales is very excited to represent Listen Technologies and its products in the Southeast U.S. Our goal is to offer our clients the best solutions and Listen Technologies fits this model perfectly,” said Scott Hough, Pro Audio/AV Integration Division Manager at Griffith Sales. “Listen has a respected reputation for delivering excellent solutions to ensure people hear in all kinds of environments and enjoy the full experience they deserve.”
- “We’re sincerely looking forward to being part of Griffith Sales’ future success. They bring a depth of knowledge and a commitment to partner and add value to the design, sale and support of the lines they represent. We see this as a great partnership opportunity for success,” stated co-founder and vice president of sales worldwide, Cory Schaeffer.