projectiondesign at InfoComm 2011

- projectiondesign will be showing a variety of projectors at InfoComm, including the F35 wqxga projector (2,560 x 1,600 resolution). In the lead-up to InfoComm 2011 it was shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Install Grade Projector category in the 2011 SCN-InfoComm Installation Product Awards. Winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony taking place during InfoComm 2011. The F35 wqxga projector is renowned for its high-resolution imaging at 2,560 x 1,600 pixels – near double that of HD. It’s designed for graphically challenging applications such as scientific visualization where there is no compromise on image quality. Customer benefits include reduced systems complexity, low operational costs and simplified integration. One of the largest markets and users of innovations is the museums and visitor attractions markets. Several projects are using LED illumination and F35 wqxga projection technologies. On the InfoComm 2011 booth, they will be configured in a dome projection display set to wow and immerse visitors.
- For the long-term and 24/7 viewing and monitoring of video images projectiondesign’s FR12 Remote Light Source Projector (RLS) is renowned for installation flexibility thanks to its completely silent operation and no maintenance at the point of installation. The FR12 relocates the lamp from the projector to a rack-mount enclosure up to 30m from the projector head. Light from the RLS illuminates the projector head via an innovative Liquid Light Guide (LLG).
- Low latency multiple image processing enables various configurations of projection on to surfaces that are only limited by creativity. In visitor attractions, projectiondesign is used for immersive displays and digital signage. On the booth there will be a large 3-meter immersive dome. Here the FL32 ReaLED LED illumination projector will be blended using the projectiondesign Multiple Image Processors.
- For information: www.projectiondesign.com
Topics