DisplaySearch US FPD Conference March 1-2

- The 2011 DisplaySearch US FPD Conference, themed “Display Industry Growth - Get Back to Where it Once Belonged” will be held on March 1-2, 2011 in San Diego, California. For the first time in its thirteen year history, USFPD will be located in Downtown San Diego in the heart of the Gaslamp District at the New Four-Diamond Hard Rock Hotel.
- According to DisplaySearch, “After strong growth in 2010, the flat panel display industry has climbed back to its pre-crash revenue level. But the growth rate for the second decade of the 21st century looks to be much lower than the first decade, when successive waves of CRT replacement – first in monitors, than in TVs – drove new capacity investments forward and prices down, creating new applications in a virtuous cycle of market growth.”
- How can the industry revive itself and push growth rates into the double digits again? Can supply-side manufacturing or technology innovations drive down costs and open up new markets? Or, could a combination of existing display and semiconductor technologies, along with Internet services, lead to new applications as happened in 2010 with the rollout of tablets? The 13th annual DisplaySearch US FPD Conference will address these questions by analyzing trends in the display supply chain as well as in the development of applications markets. With a new location at the stunning Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, this two-day event continues to be a key part of understanding the display industry landscape.
- US FPD includes a Networking Reception and Dinner event on March 1st where attendees can meet and mingle with display industry experts.
