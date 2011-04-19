GC Pro Enhances Relationship with D.A.S.

Westlake Village, CA--Guitar Center Professional, the outside sales division of Guitar Center geared toward professional users, has substantially enhanced its relationship with D.A.S. Audio.
- Don Rodrigues, regional vice president southeast for Guitar Center stores, with D.A.S. Audio’s Aero line array.
- Previously, D.A.S. Audio supplied products for very specific sales through GC Pro’s location in Hallandale, FL. Now, the entire line of D.A.S. Audio flagship products, including the Aero Series 2 and Avant live sound systems, Road Series monitors, and Variant, RF, and Arco Series installed sound products, as well as all components and amplifiers in the D.A.S. Audio product line, are available through GC Pro locations nationally.
- D.A.S. Audio demo products will be located in four GC Pro centers: Hallandale, FL; Hollywood, CA; New Orleans and Atlanta. Systems at these locations are fully tuned and time-aligned and allow customers to test-drive an array product in-store.
- “What GC Pro offers us is the ability to bring our products to a very specific segment of the live sound and installed sound markets,” said Steve Trimble, eastern regional sales manager for D.A.S. Audio of America. “There are clients who cannot find the equipment and technology that they need from mainstream retail channels and brands, but are not at budget levels that allow them direct access to manufacturers. Through GC Pro’s network of offices and showrooms, we can connect with that very important and growing part of the market. At the same time, GC Pro now has access to our entire line of products, along with the training we’re providing to their sales staff, which lets them offer a premium brand to live sound and installed sound markets nationally. This is a great fit for both companies.”
- “We needed to offer our GCPro customers additional options for the church and live sound market, and D.A.S. Audio is a great choice as they are in the top tier of products in this category and a fantastic value that we can pass on to our clients," said Don Rodrigues, regional vice president southeast for Guitar Center stores. "D.A.S. Audio has great brand recognition worldwide and is a great complement to our offerings. In fact, several GC Pro locations have already experienced significant sales with D.A.S. Audio’s Aero and Variant series in a number of live sound and church installations. GC Pro is always striving to offer the best products at the most competitive prices backed up by the most knowledgeable and well trained crew in the country. The addition of D.A.S. Audio significantly expands our audio offering, keeping GC Pro a cut above the rest.”