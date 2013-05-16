PESA Xstream for IP Distribution

PESA, a U.S.-based custom design and manufacturing company for professional audio and video signal distribution, recently introduced PESA Xstream, a cost effective, comprehensive package for digital media capture, processing, distribution, and storage.



Housed in a compact, 1 RU form factor, PESA Xstream simultaneously encodes up to five independent video sources and eight audio sources concurrently from live or recorded video for multi-path H.264 IP distribution over six independent video streams - with no sync or latency issues. PESA will demonstrate the new streaming media appliance at InfoComm 2013 (Booth 2958), June 12-14 in Orlando, FL.

PESA Xstream captures H.264 IP camera streams, NTSC/PAL or SDI video up to 1080p resolution, video playback, and even computer-based content such as PowerPoint slides, then prepares high-bandwidth MPEG-4/H.264 broadcast streams for enterprise distribution and archive. When multiple sources are captured simultaneously, the streams remain associated and synchronized during the event. Storage options include a PESA internal 2.5-inch SATA drive.

With five individually addressable video outputs as well as an integrated quad-view output, PESA Xstream allows operators to stream live content over IP while simultaneously transmitting live digital content to a quad-view display and/or full screen display. PESA Xstream can also synchronize discrete audio inputs to discrete video and IP video inputs, and offers adjustable audio delay.

PESA Xstream is an ideal solution for varied market applications, including court recording, rental and staging events, telemedicine, virtual classrooms, security and surveillance, and webcasting and remote production. An intuitive Web browser management and control interface provides complete remote capabilities, which can eliminate the need for on-site personnel to stream content to a production facility.