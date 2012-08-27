Topics

Vutec Launches SilverStar SSX at CEDIA EXPO

By ()

Vutec Corporation continues to expand the ambient light rejecting SilverStar Brand by launching the new SilverStar SSX at CEDIA 2012 (booth # 3028).

  • SilverStar SSX is a sleek rigid screen with an ultra thin fixed frame formulated from Vutec’s patented SilverStar technology, which allows all projectors to perform well in both bright and dark environments.
  • “SilverStar SSX gives the perception of a modern appearance for today’s theater enthusiast,” said Michael Palmisano, director of marketing for Vutec. “With multi-purpose rooms becoming popular, SilverStar is a great solution for rooms with ambient light conditions offering 2D/ 3D video, vivid colors and an enhanced picture that exemplifies a true home theater.”
  • This screen is available for Active or Passive projection.
  • By setting the industry standard and maximizing the projected image, SilverStar SSX is offered in all screen formats up to 151-inch diagonal. No assembly is required and can be wall or ceiling mounted for a sleek appearance.