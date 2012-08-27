Vutec Launches SilverStar SSX at CEDIA EXPO

Vutec Corporation continues to expand the ambient light rejecting SilverStar Brand by launching the new SilverStar SSX at CEDIA 2012 (booth # 3028).
- SilverStar SSX is a sleek rigid screen with an ultra thin fixed frame formulated from Vutec’s patented SilverStar technology, which allows all projectors to perform well in both bright and dark environments.
- “SilverStar SSX gives the perception of a modern appearance for today’s theater enthusiast,” said Michael Palmisano, director of marketing for Vutec. “With multi-purpose rooms becoming popular, SilverStar is a great solution for rooms with ambient light conditions offering 2D/ 3D video, vivid colors and an enhanced picture that exemplifies a true home theater.”
- This screen is available for Active or Passive projection.
- By setting the industry standard and maximizing the projected image, SilverStar SSX is offered in all screen formats up to 151-inch diagonal. No assembly is required and can be wall or ceiling mounted for a sleek appearance.