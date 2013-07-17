SYNNEX Corporation Joins Microsoft Devices Program

- SYNNEX Corporation, a distributor of IT products and services, will participate in the Microsoft Devices Program, empowering the organization to resell Surface Pro and Surface RT to commercial customers.
- The goal of the Microsoft Devices Program is to serve customers by activating Microsoft's channel of partners to resell its devices to businesses of all sizes, from the classroom to the boardroom.
- Microsoft's Devices Program dovetails into SYNNEX' Microsoft Global Business Unit's larger end-to-end strategy. SYNNEX created this specific business unit not only to align better to Microsoft's service and device strategy, but to better serve the needs of the greater Microsoft partner ecosystem. SYNNEX' Microsoft Global Business Unit is a fully dedicated, authorized and comprehensive Microsoft team comprised of tenured product category specialists, retail specialists, TPAMs, and qualified licensing experts in the US, Canada and Japan. SYNNEX' full-time dedication of a business unit to Microsoft products equates to a better approach for strategic launches such as Surface, bringing more value to its resellers.
- "Microsoft's decision to bring Surface to the IT channel is very timely as the market shifts to where business customers increasingly seek devices that can span both work and personal needs," said Rob Moyer, vice president, Microsoft Global Business Unit, SYNNEX Corporation. "SYNNEX is very well positioned to help bring solutions that matter to Microsoft and our partners to market. We are totally behind Microsoft through our core business and are able to bring opportunities to our solution providers, whether through our strong vertical practices or technology solutions."
- "Bringing Surface Pro and Surface RT to the U.S. commercial channel through distributors extends the reach of our devices-and-services strategy, delivering our family of devices enabled by cloud services to more organizations than ever before," said Eric Martorano, senior director U.S. SMB Channel Group for Microsoft Corp. "We look forward to working closely with our Microsoft devices authorized distributors to better serve their partners and create compelling solutions together."
- The Microsoft Partner Network is designed to equip organizations that deliver products and services through the Microsoft platform with the training, resources and support they need to provide their customers superior experience and outcomes. Launching first in the U.S., Microsoft Devices Program creates a two-tier distribution model with authorized partners to enable commercial customers to purchase Surface Pro and Surface RT.
- To learn more about how to source Microsoft's Surface Pro and Surface RT, contact SYNNEX' Microsoft team at 800.456.4822, Ext. 4810.