DSE and PRI End-User Educational Forum

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will feature Platt Retail Institute End User Digital Signage Educational Forum as a pre-conference educational opportunity. Digital Signage Expo 2011, co-located with the Interactive Technology Expo, Out-of-Home Network Show, and Digital Content Show, is scheduled for Feb. 22-25, 2011, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The PRI End User Digital Signage Education Forum is a by-invitation-only course for qualified digital signage end users, held in conjunction with Digital Signage Expo 2011.

During this education program, attendees will:

• Learn about the digital signage market and the driving forces fuelling its growth.

• Gain insight into the global development of the digital signage medium.

• Examine how digital signage enhances the customer experience.

• Understand, through practical examples, some of the challenges involved in deploying and managing a network.

• Learn about PRI's research on communication effectiveness on campus and gain additional perspective from a panel of educators.

• Interact with a panel of experts who will discuss their use of digital signage in retail.

• Discover how marketing technology influences the path to purchase.

• Presenters will include PRI Directors and digital signage industry thought leaders.

• Thanks to the generous sponsorship provided by Intel Corporation, NEC Display Solutions, Symon Communications, and Winntech, the PRI End User Digital Signage Education Forum is offered to qualified attendees at no cost. All course materials and lunch also will be provided to attendees.