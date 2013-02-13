Weezer Group Launches, Offers Audiovisual Consultation

- The consulting firm Weezer Group has launched, to help organizations harness the power of visual media technology.
- The Weezer Group will help organizations implement media technology. Representing the end-user, Weezer is a liaison with vendors including AV Integrators and Media Production providers. Areas of specialty include video production, webcasting, digital signage, audiovisual and presentation systems.
- "The migration to digital media has completely changed how companies use visual media to communicate," said chief consultant Richard McLeland-Wieser. "Companies are asked to do more with more. That means more technology and more distribution channels. There's a lot of confusion on how to move forward. Weezer is here to help."
- Services include: needs analysis, RFP development, vendor negotiation and management, budgeting, trend forecasting, technology training, and life-cycle support.