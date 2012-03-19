Planar Adds New LCD, Outdoor Displays

Las Vegas, NV--Planar Systems has unveiled two new professional LCD displays designed for retail storefronts and other brightly lit commercial digital signage locations, further expanding Planar’s digital signage offerings into the estimated $1.2 billion market for high-bright indoor displays.
- Planar's WeatherBright series.
- Planar’s new Clarity Matrix HX60 and PS-Series PS4670 meet the growing demand for dynamic digital signage in parts of retail stores, lobbies, airports and public spaces where ambient light makes traditional digital signage unreadable or washed out.
- “These high- brightness models enable digital video technology to thrive in the sunlit store front windows and other prime locations for attracting and engaging customers,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar Systems. “These additions to the Clarity Matrix LCD video wall line and PS-Series line demonstrate Planar’s ability to deliver both high quality and affordable ways to meet our customers evolving digital signage needs.”
- The Clarity Matrix HX60 is designed to deliver high-impact content across large video walls in environments like airports and sports and entertainment venues, where direct-view LED digital signs have been used predominantly. The new 60-inch ultra-narrow bezel LCD offers comparable brightness to direct-view LEDs, but with lower capital and operational costs, higher resolution, a better contrast ratio and wider viewing angles.
- The Clarity Matrix HX60 Video Wall System will begin shipping in Spring 2012.
- In addition, Planar has introduced a new series of outdoor digital displays designed and engineered for demanding outdoor conditions. The new Planar WeatherBright Series delivers true outdoor, direct-sunlight readability digital displays that perform in the most demanding open-air environments.
- The displays, available in 32-inch (LC3251) and 47-inch (LC4751), offer a more engaging digital alternative to static menu boards typically found at quick-service restaurant (QSR) drive-thrus, outdoor mall wayfinding and other businesses that serve customers outdoors, the company says.
- “Consumers have come to expect the convenience and engagement of digital signage and can now enjoy it both indoors and out,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar Systems. “Significant design and engineering development went into the Planar WeatherBright Series. This is the innovative and ruggedized outdoor display solution that delivers both reliability in the most demanding environments and a lower total cost of ownership.”