Herman Selects Belden as Vendor of the Year

AV products and services provider Herman named Belden its Vendor of the Year at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, Fla., for providing exceptional customer service and supporting Herman in its strategic initiatives.
- "Our entire team votes on the manufacturer partner that went above and beyond in supporting our partnership and strategic initiatives," said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president at Herman. "Belden provides us with oustanding support in every facet of our business and has been instrumental to achieving our growth and strategic goals."