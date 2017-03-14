Herman Integration Services Names Michael Diodato SVP Technical Services

Herman has added Michael Diodato, as senior vice president of technical services, reporting to Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services. Diodato will be responsible for the engineering, CAD, and programming team, the new and growing services department, as well as future expansion into new markets.

Diodato comes to Herman with 25-plus years of experience leading people, departments, operations, and companies in the AV industry. Prior to joining Herman, Diodato worked at Labrador Technology in New York as the executive VP and before that served as the regional VP for AVI-SPL, responsible for the successful operations in New York and Philadelphia.



Michael Diodato

“Our continued growth has positioned us to attract new talent, and Mike brings with him the experience necessary to meet our strategic goals for 2017 and beyond,” said Chris Bianchet, president. “His experience with leading teams and operations means we can better serve our clients while evaluating new service opportunities that will support our client’s growth as well. We are excited that he has joined our team.”

“Chris and I worked together at AVI-SPL a few years ago, and we quickly learned that we had similar leadership styles and business acumen,” said Michael Diodato. “More importantly, working together was fun, and the growth we experienced in revenue, profits, and team morale was incredible. Catching lightning in a bottle again won’t necessarily be easy, but it will be fun and exciting. And Tampa is the lightning capital of the world.”