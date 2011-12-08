Barco Introduces Next Generation of Multi-Format Processor

Barco has launched the new ImagePRO-II, a high performance video scaler, scan converter, switcher and transcoder. Converting any input signal to any output format, the ImagePRO-II is an advanced multi-format processor for the rental and staging industry. The ImagePRO-II will be showcased at Integrated Systems Europe from January 31 to February 2, 2012.

Building upon the industry's standard for signal conversion, ImagePRO-II raises the bar as a versatile and advanced all-in-one video scaler, scan converter, switcher and transcoder. Signal interfaces have been expanded to include HDMI, DisplayPort and Dual Link DVI, all with HDCP support, as well as 3G HDSDI. Controlling the ImagePRO-II has been made easier with the addition of a USB port allowing firmware upgrades and system configuration backup and restore. Further improving the ease of use, a webpage interface allows the unit to be remotely controlled from a PC or mobile devices.

“As the ImagePRO-II is the ultimate video tool box for professionals in the live event industry, it has been designed with the road in mind,” says Kevin Clarke, Director of Image Processing at Barco, “With features like field replaceable DVI connectors, 1 RU form factor and professional EtherconTM and BNC connectors it supports the demanding environment of any live event. ImagePRO-II is built to withstand the abuse of the road as our customers have come to expect from all of our products.”

Incorporating the fifth generation of the AthenaTM scaling – Barco's custom-designed image processing technology – the ImagePRO-II offers higher resolutions (up to WQXGA), higher frame rates, higher quality de-interlacing with advanced motion adaptive processing, faster source acquisition, enhanced color depth and native support for all the latest computer signals. Lastly, a dedicated menu supports for easy setup and configuration of LED walls.