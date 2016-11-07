Herman Announces Distribution Partnership With Vaddio

Herman,a provider of AV products has entered into a distribution partnership with Vaddio, a global manufacturer of PTZ cameras, professional AV solutions, and a full suite of unified communication and collaboration products for the audiovisual, videoconference, and broadcast marketplaces.

“We are very excited to partner with Vaddio” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “They are an industry leader that encompasses innovation and quality. Vaddio represents a significant addition to our product offering and an important category to enable us to further deliver value and benefit to our customers. The Vaddio partnership is a significant milestone in our growth and value strategy.”

“Herman Pro AV has been a valued, long-term partner across the Milestone Commercial brands and we are excited to extend our relationship to include Vaddio,” said Kent Cawthorne, vice president of sales, Vaddio.