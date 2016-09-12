HDMI Releases Alternate Mode for USB Type-C Connector

HDMI Licensing, LLC is releasing the HDMI Alternate Mode developed by the HDMI Founders for the USB Type-C Specification. This will allow HDMI-enabled source devices to utilize a USB Type-C connector to directly connect to HDMI-enabled displays, and deliver native HDMI signals over a simple cable without the need for cumbersome protocol and connector adapters or dongles.

This enables two of the most popular solutions for connectivity to come together: the small-form-factor, reversible, and multi-purpose USB Type-C connector being adopted by smartphones, tablets, and PC products, and HDMI, which is the leading display interface with an installed base of billions of displays. Almost 290 million HDMI-enabled display devices are expected to ship in 2016, including projectors, monitors, and 100 percent of flat panel TVs.

HDMI Alt Mode will support the full range of HDMI 1.4b features such as resolutions up to 4K, Audio Return Channel (ARC), 3D, HDMI ethernet channel, and Consumer Electronic Control (CEC). The HDMI cable will utilize the USB Type-C connector on the source side and any HDMI connector on the display side. Unlike the other Alt Mode display technologies, which require various adapters or dongles to connect to HDMI displays, HDMI Alt Mode enables an easy connection via a simple USB Type-C to HDMI cable.

“The USB Type-C connector is gaining traction in the mobile and PC markets,” said Rob Tobias, president of HDMI Licensing, LLC. “Consumers expect to easily connect these devices to displays with a USB Type-C to HDMI cable and utilize the capabilities and features of native HDMI. This specification will also result in more source devices incorporating HDMI. HDMI continues to evolve to meet the needs of the over 1,600 worldwide adopters making HDMI products, and grow upon the nearly six billion HDMI devices shipped.”

“USB Type-C is quickly becoming the connector of choice for many types of consumer electronics products wanting a single solution for audio, video, data, and power,” said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF president and COO. “Easily connecting devices with USB Type-C to the huge installed base of HDMI-enabled TVs is a substantial benefit to consumers. We’re also coordinating with HDMI Licensing to ensure consumers can recognize when HDMI Alt Mode is supported on USB Type-C devices.”

The HDMI 1.4b Alt-Mode on USB Type-C Specification is available to all HDMI Adopters at www.hdmi.org.

For more information on the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), or the USB Type-C specification, please visit www.usb.org.