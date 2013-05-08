Attero Tech unDX2IO Dante-Enabled Wall Plate

- Attero Tech will unveil a Dante-enabled In/Out end point designed for in-wall mounting. The unDX2IO features two balanced XLR mic/line inputs and two balanced XLR outputs, and fits in a standard two-gang wall box.
- The unDX2IO is PoE powered, so audio, control, and power are supplied with a single Cat-5 cable. The two XLR inputs have three gain settings for line level, low mic and high mic gains. Mic gain is selectable per channel via software, as is phantom power. The unDX2IOalso has an "ID" LED that will blink to identify the unit that's currently being controlled by the Attero Tech Unify software setup application.
- The unDX2IO is the third Dante-enabled end-point product from Attero Tech. It joins the unDIO2x2 2in/2out IO Interface, which is based on Audinate's new Ultimo chip, as well as the unD32 32-channel Breakout Box.