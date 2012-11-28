Audinate Joins Open Control Architecture Alliance

- Audinate has joined the OCA Alliance as an Associate Member. The OCA Alliance was formed by professional audio companies who work in different product markets and represent a diverse cross section of vertical market positions and application use-cases.
- Founding OCA Alliance members Bosch Communications Systems, Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup, TC Group, and Yamaha Commercial Audio are Audinate partners and have incorporated Dante as their digital media networking solution.
- The OCA Alliance goal is to create an open public control standard for professional media network systems and to ensure the standardization of the Open Control Architecture (OCA) for a wide interoperability of professional audio equipment. The Alliance was formed to complete the technical definition of OCA, then to transfer its development to an accredited public standards organization.
- Dante provides high performance digital media networking over both 100Mbps and 1Gigbit Ethernet. Dante provides low latency, sample-accurate playback synchronization, high channel counts, and is plug and play. Based on IP standards, Dante meets the quality and performance requirements of professional live sound, AV installations and broadcast plus recording systems. Dante has been licensed by over 60 OEMs customers across the AV industry.
- "We have been following the developments of the OCA alliance since its inception and feel that being an Associate member is for us a good opportunity to be involved in this important alliance", said David Myers, Audinate's COO. "We are pleased that this initiative to have a common control architecture for AV manufacturers has gained so much momentum. "
- "The OCA Alliance is very happy to welcome Audinate as an Associate Member. As a provider of an innovative and widely adopted media networking architecture, Audinate's participation in The Alliance will be of great benefit for the standard and its adoptees alike," said Bill Scott, OCA Alliance Chairman. "Audinate has been very supportive of OCA, and we are happy to have taken this support to the next level by adding Audinate as a member."