ViewCast Partners with Swagit for Mardi Gras Live Streams

- ViewCast Corporation has partnered with Swagit, the maker of hands-free video streaming solutions for government, to enable live video streams of the carnival parades in Jefferson Parish, LA—New Orleans’ closest neighbor.
- Millions of parade fans from across the globe can watch live coverage of the fun and festivities online at http://www.jeffparish.net from their personal computer or mobile device. It will culminate on Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday, when an estimated 1 million will gather along the parade route to watch the parades and the Jefferson Parish public information office production team will capture it live.
- To make such events available live via the web, Swagit uses a multitude of ViewCast products, including the Niagara series product line as well as Ospre capture cards within their EASE module, a hands-free tool that gives their clients the option to outsource any video indexing or time-stamping needs.
- Jefferson Parish will use EASE to broadcast several live events from the Mardi Gras celebrations. Instead of relying on TV camera rigs to capture the action, Jefferson Parish is stepping outside the lines of traditional broadcasting by streaming the parades live from multiple locations using 4G technology. This approach frees up camera operators to move freely up and down Veterans Boulevard at ground level and tape and record all the live action. Generally, a camera crew or reporter must be in a fixed location in order to broadcast a live feed. The ability to stream live from multiple locations as the Jefferson Parish public information office will do changes the game for government access television.
- “Not only do ViewCast products have the features and reliability we need for live video streaming and the flexibility that fits with our service, but they also help open doors to totally new viewing opportunities,” said David Owusu, vice president of Swagit. “Entertainment fans no longer need to rely on watching TV to see live coverage of big events like Mardi Gras. They can view those events online when on the go from wherever they are located.”
- “By teaming up with Swagit, ViewCast is helping change the way people enjoy online entertainment,” said John Hammock, president and CEO of ViewCast, a developer of industry- leading solutions that help companies deliver video to broadband and mobile networks. “By incorporating ViewCast hardware and software into their EASE solution, Swagit can shoot and stream live video to the web and mobile devices, giving viewers more dynamic and powerful viewing experiences.”