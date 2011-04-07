Stewart Filmscreen Promotes Joaquin Rivera

Stewart Filmscreen Corporation has promoted Joaquin Rivera, former director of sales and consumer products, to VP of residential and commercial sales, North, Central and South America.
- Joaquin RiveraRivera began his tenure at Stewart Filmscreen in production and later moved into a sales position. As director of sales, Rivera oversaw the Western Hemisphere (U.S., Mexican, Canadian, Central and South American) consumer markets, where he interacted with dealers, and has collaborated with 20 different rep firms.
- Rivera created a two-day training program for dealers to help educate and communicate the heritage of the Stewart Filmscreen brand. His efforts have been recognized though several personal and company awards for continued sales and brand success, including 50 Most Influential People in the industry, named CEDIA’s “Volunteer of the Year”, Dealerscope’s “40 Under 40” award and led Stewart Filmscreen to 12 consecutive “Inside Track” awards as the best screen company organization in sales and customer support.
- “Joaquin has always been an incredible communicator and hard worker, directing our residential division and working with an extensive rep network to promote brand education and promotion,” said Grant Stewart, president of Stewart Filmscreen. “His contributions go above and beyond his responsibilities in his position as director of sales, including extensive work on our CineCurve patent and with important CEDIA committees. I am confident his promotion to VP of sales will ensure continued growth and success for both Stewart businesses nationally as well as in the Canadian, Central and South American territories.”
- Joaquin will assume his new role immediately.