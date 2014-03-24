ClearOne Launches Group Conferencing Solutions

- Visitors to Enterprise Connect 2014 Booth #942 will experience the first of a new line of video collaboration products from ClearOne.
- The new COLLABORATE Room Pro group video conferencing system combines high-definition 1080p60 video with ClearOne's Beamforming Microphone Array. This new system has the ability to conference nine locations in a single call, stream the video meeting to a larger audience, and even record it for future reference.
- "ClearOne is demonstrating a unique ability to understand the customer's needs and provide features and functions for which the market is asking," said David Moss, ClearOne's vice president of Video Collaboration Products and Services. "The new COLLABORATE Room Pro is the first in a series of new, fresh, and exciting products that will offer high-definition video and integrate the best of ClearOne's audio capabilities. Additionally with the introduction of our Spontania cloud service, we will fully integrate the endpoint directly into the cloud, allowing our customers to scale video easily and affordably across their enterprise environments. This upgrade will be a no-charge update when ready."
- The COLLABORATE Room Pro is the first of many new systems that ClearOne will bring to the market this year. The products have features and functions not available on competing systems without heavy infrastructure or peripheral investments. These features include the industry's best balanced audio, up to nine-way multipoint conferencing capability, recording, streaming, simultaneous two-camera operation in a single call, and soon, the full integration into the ClearOne Spontania cloud.