Hall Research UH-1BTX Extender Certified by HDBase T Alliance

Hall Research UH-1BTX Extender has fulfilled the requirements necessary for HDBase T Alliance certification.
UH-1BTX Extender
The certification of the UH-1BTX by the HDBase T Alliance indicates that the product complies fully with HDBase T design guidelines and is interoperable with other certified products including projectors or displays with built-in HDBase T receivers. The UH-1BTX extends HDMI to 330 ft (100m) on a single Cat6 cable. The unit transmits video and embedded audio without compression for a 100% lossless reproduction. The UH-1BTX supports Full-HD, deep color, 3D and 4K video with pass-thru EDID and HDCP support. Secondary data channels, such as DDC, CEC, and HPD (Hot-Plug Detect), are also transparently extended. Plug and play operation with no user adjustments offer a truly trouble-free experience.
- The UH-1BTX is sold as a kit comprised of a local Sender and a remote Receiver each housed in a sturdy metal enclosure.
- HDBaseT Certified products are products that have completed the requirements outlined by the HDBaseT Certification Program. The HDBaseT 1.0 Certification Program has been created to support the HDBaseT Alliance specifications, and to provide HDBaseT Alliance members with a formal framework for the growing HDBaseT product ecosystem, ensuring interoperability among current and future HDBaseT products.