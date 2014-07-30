Hall Research UH-1BTX Extender Certified by HDBase T Alliance

Hall Research UH-1BTX Extender has fulfilled the requirements necessary for HDBase T Alliance certification.

UH-1BTX Extender

The certification of the UH-1BTX by the HDBase T Alliance indicates that the product complies fully with HDBase T design guidelines and is interoperable with other certified products including projectors or displays with built-in HDBase T receivers. The UH-1BTX extends HDMI to 330 ft (100m) on a single Cat6 cable. The unit transmits video and embedded audio without compression for a 100% lossless reproduction. The UH-1BTX supports Full-HD, deep color, 3D and 4K video with pass-thru EDID and HDCP support. Secondary data channels, such as DDC, CEC, and HPD (Hot-Plug Detect), are also transparently extended. Plug and play operation with no user adjustments offer a truly trouble-free experience.