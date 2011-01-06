AVnu Alliance Welcomes Bosch Security Systems

- Burnsville, MN--AVnu Alliance is pleased to announce new promoter member Bosch Security Systems, communications systems division.
- “Bosch Communications Systems is a strong supporter of open media networking standards,” says Bill Scott, vice president of engineering and technology. “We believe that a goal of media networking development should be universal interoperability. For this to happen, the industry needs to educate the marketplace, and it needs a widely accepted compliance certification process. Bosch Communications Systems is pleased to have joined the AVnu Alliance in order to promote these principles.”
- “We welcome Bosch Communications Systems to the AVnu Alliance,” states Lee Minich, AVnu Alliance marketing work group chairman, “and in joining our shared vision for interoperable AV networking via Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technologies.”