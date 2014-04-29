Haivision Powers Custom Communication

Haivision’s CoolSign digital signage system was chosen for customized content creation and digital signage display at Data Systems International’s new headquarters in Kansas City, MO. KANSAS CITY, MO—Data Systems International, an enterprise mobile applications specialist with thousands of customers across 50 countries, recently put in place a communications solution, powered by in-office digital signage and a global video network that covers its offices in Kansas City, MO, London, England, Melbourne, Australia, and Singapore. It embraces the company’s new image and messaging, and allows for tailored communications with employees, customers, prospects, and visitors.

With its new headquarters, DSI wanted a high-tech facility that could help recruit new talent and provide a showcase for the company’s offerings. It also wanted to increase collaboration between its offices worldwide and embarked on redesigning its office space and network to foster better communication with in-office employees and remote workers. Digital signage was necessary to make this vision a reality, but the company realized that it needed a solution that could also reach remote workers and offices.

DSI wanted to fully utilize its new office space by introducing customized video alongside cable television channels. The channels would be displayed on digital signage in common areas and on employee desktop devices. As they carried essential information for employees, access to these channels would be essential to productivity. Employees working away from the office, including their national sales force and international offices, would also need access to a customized channel to keep them up-to-date with the current status of the head office. And the solution would need to integrate both live and on-demand video so that company content and messages would reach all employees, no matter where they were, on their iPhone, iPad, or other mobile device worldwide.

Mission Electronics, a Kansas City-based AV systems integrator and design specialists, was called upon to deliver an intricate digital signage and video network. The company chose Haivision’s CoolSign digital signage system for customized content creation and digital signage display, along with Haivision’s Furnace to access and manage custom and cable channels and provide on-site employees content via the InStream player on their desktops. Ten Haivision Makito encoders take live broadcast channels from their cable provider and their own custom-content from the CoolSign players and distribute it to Sharp flat-panel displays and video walls over the network via Furnace. Meanwhile, a Haivision KulaByte internet encoder streams the high-quality custom-channel live to remote employees over the internet.

Conference rooms and meeting spaces are equipped with an audio system comprised of Biamp AudiaFlex DSP, Community D5 and D8 loudspeakers, QSC CX302 amps, and Shure SLX series wireless mics. Control is handled by 17 iPads set up with the Crestron Mobile Pro App and further video finesse is handled by two 32x32 Crestron DigitalMedia switchers.

Digital channels are branded, have RSS feeds, weather, visitor information, pictures, and many other customized features. Employees can easily access channels from both in and out of the office, while customers and employees can also view content on digital displays in common areas. By using digital signage and the integrated video system, DSI can now deliver customized content and television channels to employees and visitors using a single integrated system.

For DSI, digital signage has enabled tailored communication to targeted audiences. DSI uses its signage system to reinforce to employees sales targets or performance (displaying Salesforce metrics on signage throughout offices). The company also can “advertise” to visiting prospects by displaying relevant content and case studies of mobile solutions. DSI also leverages the communications system to educate employees on product messaging or any important events that are happening with teams globally. The most important aspect of the digital signage solution is the ability to be a global virtual company, allowing employees the ability to feel part of what is going on regardless of where they are located. Mission Electronics and Haivision were able to fully encompass the new vision DSI wanted to convey, bringing DSI up to a whole new standard.