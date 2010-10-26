DSE 2011End-User Educational Forum

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE), will feature Platt Retail Institute End User Digital Signage Educational Forum as a pre-conference educational opportunity. Digital Signage Expo 2011, co-located with the Interactive Technology Expo, Out-of-Home Network Show, and Digital Content Show, is scheduled for Feb. 22-25, 2011, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.
- The Forum, which will run from noon to 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 22, 2011, will provide participants with an overview of the digital signage market and the driving forces fueling its growth. It will also provide insight into the ways in which the medium is developing in North America and internationally. The forum will feature an overview of PRI’s new “Communication Effectiveness in Higher Education” Research Study, a Banking case study and Retailer panel discussion. They will respectively illustrate and discuss how digital signage enhances the customer experience and the challenges and opportunities inherent in digital signage applications.
- Steven Keith Platt, Director and Research Fellow at PRI said, “The Forum is designed specifically for end-users to help them better understand DS as a medium, how it is being successfully implemented, how technology influences path to purchase, and what they need to know to be prepared for the future.”
- The six-hour course will be presented by PRI Directors and industry thought leaders.
- Registration details, for qualified end-users can be found at:
- http://www.plattretailinstitute.org
Topics