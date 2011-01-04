Haivision Joins the Digital Screenmedia Association

- Chicago, IL--Haivision Network Video has joined the Digital Screenmedia Association (DSA). DSA is a non-profit trade organization serving the digital signage, interactive kiosk, mobile, and self-service technology industries. Both Haivision and DSA are focused at advancing the application of interactive and monitored media throughout enterprise applications.
- Haivision's CoolSign digital signage platform is designed for diverse, interactive, enterprise-grade deployments of screens driven by signage players or of digital frames. The combination of the CoolSign technology with Haivision's IP video systems allows managed content to easily reach standard set-top boxes, desktops, and even mobile devices. Haivision is unique in providing true end-to-end solutions for enterprise media.
- "We're pleased to be joining with other industry leaders and DSA members to advance the development of the global digital signage, interactive kiosk, and mobile media community," said Peter Maag, executive vice president at Haivision. "As digital screenmedia technologies continue to emerge and evolve, we're prepared not only to facilitate better awareness across the industry and among potential users, but also to provide solutions that meet the needs of those markets."
- "The DSA membership is a who's who in digital screenmedia," said David Drain, DSA executive director. "We have a broad cross-section of members, from small start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Our membership includes users, vendors, network operators, agencies, brands, integrators, pro AV firms, and more. Companies join DSA to meet people and companies and gain access to valuable information and to save money — in other words, to be successful."
- Haivision delivers technologies that combine video, graphics, and metadata across diverse networks. Haivision's CoolSign digital signage and Furnace IP video distribution solutions enable a high degree of administrative control, usage control and reporting, and interactive consumption of media throughout the enterprise regardless of endpoint platform.