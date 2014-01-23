Listen Technologies Reveals Top Performing Rep Firms of 2013

- Listen Technologies has revealed its top performing pro-audio sales representatives for 2013.
- Each year Listen recognizes a select group of individuals and firms from across North America that demonstrate outstanding drive, passion, and commitment in representing its products. The awards and honors that Listen presents are: Rep of the Year, Listen Bull Dogs, and Most Improved Territory.
- In 2013, the Rep of the Year Award went to Dave Ellison of Ellison Northwest. “The team at Ellison Northwest was an obvious choice for our 2013 Representative of the Year at Listen Technologies,” said Cory Schaeffer, co-founder and vice president of sales worldwide at Listen. “They have exceeded their sales goals for the year and are continually looking for opportunities to represent and sell our products. I want to congratulate them on a great year and wish them the even more success with Listen in the coming one.”
- Listen also recognized Audio One Marketing with their Most Improved Territory award for 2013. “Listen’s success is a result of our amazing partnerships with our representatives,” said Peter Papageorge, director of sales, North America. "Tim Von Bargen at Audio One Marketing delivered both outstanding growth and support of his customers in his territory. We are fortunate to have individuals within our rep firms that are overachievers and will go beyond the typical manufacturer’s representation.”
- In addition to the Rep of the Year Award and Most Improved Territory, several Listen Bull Dogs were recognized for their achievement in sniffing out opportunities and not giving up on them until the deals are closed. The Listen Bull Dogs for 2013 are:
- · Tim Von Bargen at Audio One Marketing
- · Dave Taylor at Mizzen Marketing
- · Race Morgenroth at Mizzen Marketing
- · Larry Bickford at CB Electronic Marketing
- · Corey Bickford at CB Electronic Marketing
- · Dave Ellison at Ellison Northwest
- · Ken Valentine at Cardone, Solomon & Associates
- · Bob Strauss at Cardone, Solomon & Associates
- · Rich Trombitas at Cardone, Solomon & Associates
- · Allan Carr at Cardone, Solomon & Associates
- · Steven Harger at Mainline Marketing