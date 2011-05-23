Da-Lite Expands Masking Screen Capabilities

Warsaw, IN--Da-Lite Screen Company has introduced new, larger sizes for the Dual Masking Electrol to accommodate large venue installations.
- The Large Dual Masking Electrol is now available in sizes up to 18 feet wide.
Featuring Da -Lite's step-back masking system, the masking lays flat against the viewing surface to prevent distracting shadows around the projected image.
- This ceiling recessed electric screen allows for a choice between two different aspect ratios. The Large Dual Masking Electrol features a vertical masking system that starts with either HDTV format and masks to NTSC video format or starts with Cinemascope format and masks to HDTV format. Custom sizes and formats are also available.
- The Large Dual Masking Electrol is offered in tensioned and non-tensioned models.