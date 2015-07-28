Government Video Expo 2015 Registration Opens

NewBay Media, a leading publisher of digital content creation media, opened registration for the 2015 Government Video Expo, to be held December 1-3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Now in its 18th year, Government Video Expo showcases video, broadcast, audio, display, streaming, and delivery technologies on its exhibit floor, while also providing a broad range of educational options for media professionals working in television and production for federal, state and local government, education, law enforcement and education.



Offering complimentary admission for qualified professionals, Government Video Expo is firmly established as the premier media technology event for the Mid-Atlantic area, with three days of conferences, keynotes, training sessions, panel discussions, networking events, and product demonstrations.



This year, Government Video Expo is co-located with the National Drone Show, an exciting conference and product showcase focused on UAS video capture technology, a market that is projected to be a multi-billion dollar opportunity over the next 10 years. Drawing thousands of drone technology users and buyers from the government and commercial media sectors, the National Drone Show features a “flying cage” for drone demonstrations, intensive training sessions, and on-site discussions and presentations.



Government Video Expo’s many educational options include the DC Post|Production Conference, a three-day, three-track conference presented by Future Media Concepts that provides intensive training on production and postproduction technologies and techniques. The full schedule can be viewed at www.gvexpo.com/dcppc.



Government Video Expo has partnered with the Federal Government Distance Learning Association (FGDLA) to present a free day-long event on December 2 that explores the use of video in distance learning. Sessions include “Video: A Powerful Enabler of Government Business Strategy for Communications and Workplace Learning;” “Training and Education within the Workplace of the Future — Today;” and “The Defense Education & Training Network: An Interactive, Satellite-Based HDTV Network Used for Distance Learning.”



In addition to keynotes and show floor presentations, Government Video Expo this year features the Briefing Room, a series of panel discussions such as “Audio for Video: Sound Recording and Editing Advances;” "Preparing for Field Production: What You Need for a Successful Shoot;” “Managing and Moving Your Media: Solutions for Storage;” "Decoding the Options for Encoding and Transcoding;” and “Considerations and Integrations: Choosing a System Integrator.”



“With a greatly expanded program, active exhibit hall, and the introduction of the National Drone Show, this year’s Government Video Expo promises to be the most exciting yet,” said Carmel King, executive vice president, Video/Broadcast Group at NewBay Media. “Our comprehensive program is designed to give show attendees a competitive advantage in their technical knowledge and expertise, as well as enhancing their creative skills and business acumen.”



