SP Controls Unveils Doceri Stylus for iPad

SP Controls has announced the next phase of the Doceri Software suite, offering improved user experience and support for its new Doceri stylus.
- The new Doceri stylus.
- Doceri is a $50 iPad-based alternative for creating and presenting interactive whiteboard lessons, using existing classroom computing and audio visual equipment.
- Designed specifically for use with Doceri Remote for the iPad, Doceri’s patent pending stylus features a 4.5mm tip. While the user’s palm rests on the glass of the iPad, the Doceri stylus recognizes the location of the stylus nib and rejects other touches not intended to be strokes. Additionally, the Doceri stylus has separate write and erase nibs at each end.
- “The accuracy and comfort of the new Doceri stylus is second to none,” said Gary Arcudi, SP Controls’ director of marketing. “This innovation challenges the notion that the iPad is a consumption-only device, especially when combined with Doceri software. Since its introduction earlier this year, Doceri has been adopted by educators across the country as an inexpensive, flexible and wireless alternative to expensive interactive whiteboard systems, affording the ability to truly interact with their students in a mobile computing environment.”