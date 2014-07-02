Got 4K Questions? ABS Has You Covered

Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) will hold a free 4K Open House at its offices in SeaTac on July 17, 2014, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a number of vendors at the event, including Adobe, AJA Video Systems, Elemental Technologies, Four Winds Interactive, FUJINON, Infortrend, Quantum, Planar, and Sony. Lunch will be provided for registered attendees.

4K and other large raster acquisition formats offer improved resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) that rival film, enough to already convince many episodic television producers to replace 35mm film with video. Plus, 4K or ultra-high definition (UHD) displays are also being considered for a variety of applications, including I-MAG (image magnification), live events and high-end retail. However, a number of questions remain regarding production, post-production and distribution workflows.

“There are many advantages to producing in 4K, but there are disadvantages as well,” explained Mark Siegel, president of ABS. “Just because you can produce in 4K, should you? There are a lot of questions with 4K, and our open house will offer an open and frank opportunity to discuss the technology and its workflows.”

For free registration and more information, please click here.