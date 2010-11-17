Notre Dame Upgrades Concert Hall with Soundcraft

Notre Dame, IN--Entering its sixth performance season, the $64 million DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at the University of Notre Dame campus has recently upgraded its former audio system in the Leighton Concert Hall and now hosts a Soundcraft Vi4 digital console with BSS Soundweb London digital signal processing

"The Vi4 was the perfect investment for the center's transition to digital sound," said audio engineer Joshua Ingle. "Everything from its ease of use and amazing sound quality to its sleek looks and size were considered, and the Vi4 fits the bill better than all the other choices."

The acoustics in the Leighton Concert Hall are world-class, with the ability to mechanically change wall surfaces and reverb times, so the team needed a console that could match the impressive qualities of the space. "With its quiet fader moves and its unmatched EQ, the Vi4 was an easy choice," Ingle continued.

The Soundcraft Vi4 console has all the functionality and facilities of its predecessor, the Vi6, but in a smaller, more compact footprint more suited for space-conscious applications such as theaters, houses of worship and venues or clubs with space-limited mix positions. The Vi4 offers access to 72 inputs on 24 faders, with a total of 35 output busses available for use as masters, groups, auxes or matrices. All other features of the Soundcraft Vi6, such as the Vistonics II touch-screen user interface, Soundcraft FaderGlow fader function display and the unequalled audio quality are inherited by the Soundcraft Vi4.

"We are so happy with the performance of the Vi4 digital console that we have already started looking into purchasing additional Vi Series consoles for the other performance venues in the center," concluded Ingle.

